NM named worst place to raise a family; not everyone agrees

Colton Shone
January 08, 2018 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A new study says New Mexico is the worst place to raise a family in the country. Not everyone is happy about this.

It's a good day to hang out with the kids for Kelly Lackey. They're going back in time to the age of the dinosaurs.  

"We're just coming to get out of the house and go to the museum before my kids go back to school," Lackey said.

She's down in Albuquerque from Farmington. She loves her community in the Four Corners and takes issue with WalletHub calling the Land of Enchantment the worst place to raise a family.

"We have friends. We have a good community. We're part of a good church. We have a lot of support system around us," she said.

The study looked at data in several areas to give New Mexico the title.

  • 49th in childcare cost
  • 49th in violent crime
  • 49th in percent of families in poverty
  • 50th in unemployment rate

New Mexico Voices for Children Executive Director James Jimenez said this ranking does not capture how resilient New Mexico families are.

"I'm not going to dispute the data there are some serious problems that our families are facing. But we also need to recognize that doesn't tell the full stories of what our families are doing to survive and what's been a really tough economy for New Mexico going on a decade now," he said.

Jimenez said there is a push to make it better for families during the upcoming legislative session with Gov. Susana Martinez recommending an additional $25 million in child care funding. He also praised the push by the governor and lawmakers to fully fund Medicaid.

"It's critically important for the health of New Mexico's children's and families," he said.

As for Lackey, she's comfortable raising her family here and calls it home.

"There probably better places than others but we're pretty happy where we're at," she said.

Full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-raise-a-family/31065/


Updated: January 08, 2018 05:14 PM
Created: January 08, 2018 12:20 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

