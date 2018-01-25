NM paleontologist featured in NOVA film | KOB 4
NM paleontologist featured in NOVA film

Eddie Garcia
January 25, 2018 06:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Thomas Williamson is the curator of paleontology at New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. He was recently featured on the PBS show NOVA talking about his work uncovering New Mexico's rich fossil record.

The title of the NOVA film is "Day the Dinosaurs Died."

"About 66 million years ago, a piece of rock about the size of Mount Everest crashed into the earth going about 50,000 mph," Williamson said.

Williamson spoke on NOVA about how that fateful catastrophe, created opportunity.

"Mass extinction that killed off the dinosaurs and sort of opened things up for our own ancestors to take over, the mammals," he said.

One small fossil is the jaw of one of the earliest mammals living in New Mexico millions of years ago. The creature's home looked vastly different back then.

"New Mexico would not have looked familiar to people today, it was essentially a tropical rain forest," Williamson said.

Williamson said he's proud to represent New Mexico on the national stage and hopes the world can appreciate our rich connection to the past.

"We like to give New Mexico full credit," he said. "It has one of the best records in the world for this time period."


Eddie Garcia


Updated: January 25, 2018 06:05 PM
Created: January 25, 2018 04:36 PM

