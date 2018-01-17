NMSP names victims killed in I-25 pileup

NMSP officer Carl Christiansen on Wednesday identified the victims as Nathaniel Gerry Hurwitz of Albuquerque and David Franklin Halward of Scotts Valley, California. The weather-caused crash forced I-25 near the town of Romeroville to shut down for hours.

The pileup started, Christiansen said, when a northbound vehicle hit an icy patch on the interstate and hit a barrier in the media. A semi-truck got jackknifed trying to avoid that car, resulting in several collisions. Two other semis were involved.