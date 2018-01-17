Advertisement

NMSP names victims killed in I-25 pileup

Crash in Romeroville Crash in Romeroville |  Photo: Francisco Gurule

J.R. Oppenheim
January 17, 2018 08:17 PM

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. -- A 52-year-old Albuquerque man and another 35-year-old California man died in Monday's deadly 20-car pileup near Las Vegas, according to New Mexico State Police.

Advertisement

NMSP officer Carl Christiansen on Wednesday identified the victims as Nathaniel Gerry Hurwitz of Albuquerque and David Franklin Halward of Scotts Valley, California. The weather-caused crash forced I-25 near the town of Romeroville to shut down for hours.

The pileup started, Christiansen said, when a northbound vehicle hit an icy patch on the interstate and hit a barrier in the media. A semi-truck got jackknifed trying to avoid that car, resulting in several collisions. Two other semis were involved.

MORE: Tow truck driver works 12 hours clearing Monday's I-25 pileup

Christiansen said several people were injured. Halward and Hurwitz were in two different vehicles.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Created: January 17, 2018 08:17 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

3-year-old boy dies in septic tank accident
3-year-old boy dies in septic tank accident
Child killed in school bus crash near Durango
Child killed in school bus crash near Durango
Tow truck operator in legal trouble over junkyard
Tow truck operator in legal trouble over junkyard
Helicopter containing six people crashes near Raton, FAA says
Helicopter containing six people crashes near Raton, FAA says
Hawkes family settles wrongful death suit with city, former officer
Jeremy Dear, left, and Mary Hawkes, right

Advertisement




Helicopter containing six people crashes near Raton, FAA says
Helicopter containing six people crashes near Raton, FAA says
Child killed in school bus crash near Durango
Child killed in school bus crash near Durango
Recent Albuquerque crime stats absent on city's website
Recent Albuquerque crime stats absent on city's website
Hawkes family settles wrongful death suit with city, former officer
Jeremy Dear, left, and Mary Hawkes, right
Provocative signs spotted at home near UNM
Provocative signs spotted at home near UNM