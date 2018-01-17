NMSP names victims killed in I-25 pileup
Photo: Francisco Gurule|
J.R. Oppenheim
January 17, 2018 08:17 PM
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. -- A 52-year-old Albuquerque man and another 35-year-old California man died in Monday's deadly 20-car pileup near Las Vegas, according to New Mexico State Police.
NMSP officer Carl Christiansen on Wednesday identified the victims as Nathaniel Gerry Hurwitz of Albuquerque and David Franklin Halward of Scotts Valley, California. The weather-caused crash forced I-25 near the town of Romeroville to shut down for hours.
The pileup started, Christiansen said, when a northbound vehicle hit an icy patch on the interstate and hit a barrier in the media. A semi-truck got jackknifed trying to avoid that car, resulting in several collisions. Two other semis were involved.
MORE: Tow truck driver works 12 hours clearing Monday's I-25 pileup
Christiansen said several people were injured. Halward and Hurwitz were in two different vehicles.
Credits
Created: January 17, 2018 08:17 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved