State's educator of the year talks DACA, teacher shortage

"The diversity that students bring into my classroom, and their perspectives and their empathy," Orozco said.

Because of her passion, New Mexico's Public Education Department Secretary named her Teacher of the Year, and Heinrich asked her to come to the State of the Union with him. There, she had the chance to speak with other senators about her perspectives as a teacher and DACA recipient.

"I was able to see that the people making those decisions are listening to our stories with heart," Orozco said.

Along with stories of hope, Orozco hopes lawmakers will recognize the role she says thousands of teachers play in classrooms. The Migration Policy Institute says around 9000 teachers are DACA recipients. With New Mexico short more than 400 teachers based on a legislative report, Orozco says it isn't time to send them home.

"With the teacher shortage, it wouldn't make sense to take these people who are passionate about giving back," Orozco said.

But she hopes the conversation goes beyond Dreamers, with lawmakers considering the entire immigrant community.