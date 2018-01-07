New Mexico to mark 120 years of film with new hall of fame

From Thomas Edison to “Breaking Bad,” New Mexico Film Week officials say it's time to finally shine a light on the many who have made New Mexico film what it is today.

It all started back in 1898 with the very first New Mexico film, "Indian Day School,” thanks to the work of Thomas Edison. This year, New Mexico is celebrating 120 years of film.

MORE: Film industry proving to be a thriving source of revenue for New Mexico

“One thing people don't know is that New Mexico made a movie before anyone else in the Southwest,” said Nani Rivera, director of Film Week.

So what better way to celebrate than creating a hall of fame exclusively for those who have helped change our film industry from day one?

“'Breaking Bad’ is one of those they've filmed all over Albuquerque and the surrounding areas,” Rivera said. “Now anywhere you go in the world, if you say, 'I’m from where they made ‘Breaking Bad,’' people will know exactly what that means.”

Filmmaking television shows have helped put our state on the map. Right now, the hall of fame is just an event and website. But in the future, there will be a physical location – complete with inductee photos, costumes and memorabilia.

“It definitely is a great tourist attraction. But one of the strongest components is what it does for our economy and our community,” Rivera said.

This is just the beginning. Rivera said the industry will continue to grow and bring even more money to our state, creating more jobs for the workforce.

The hall of fame induction will happen during Film Week in Santa Fe. Tickets for the Feb. 11 event are on sale.