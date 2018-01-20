New Mexico to share in federal broadband dollars | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico to share in federal broadband dollars

New Mexico to share in federal broadband dollars

The Associated Press
January 20, 2018 12:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is among the states that will benefit from federal dollars aimed at boosting broadband connectivity in rural areas.

Advertisement

USDA Rural Development New Mexico State Director Art Garcia says more than 60 percent of the state's population is spread across more than 120,000 square miles, underscoring the importance of broadband.

Garcia said such investments are critical to rural residents, allowing them to access health care and employment.

New Mexico Junior College will receive more than $411,000 to connect to end-user sites in Tatum, Eunice, Lovington and Jal. This will help with the development of distance learning projects.

Western New Mexico University will get nearly $192,000 to purchase video conferencing equipment to provide interactive distance learning services.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 20, 2018 12:28 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Flu deaths in NM more than double this week
Flu deaths in NM more than double this week
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
Former ABQ paramedic seeking help as city threatens to force him out of home
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI

Advertisement




Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
New technology at UNM medical center combines pacemaker, defibrillator
New technology at UNM medical center combines pacemaker, defibrillator
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
How has Albuquerque crime changed your life?
Lobos rally behind Jackson, beat San Diego St. 79-75
Lobos rally behind Jackson, beat San Diego St. 79-75
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day
'Breaking Bad' fans return to Los Pollos Hermanos for one day