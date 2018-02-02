New store aims to showcase Sawmill District | KOB 4
New store aims to showcase Sawmill District

Erica Zucco
February 02, 2018 11:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Spur Line Supply Co aims to showcase New Mexico grown and created products, while paying tribute to the history and culture of the Sawmill District in which its placed.

“Right next to our building parallel to us are two train tracks where wood was processed in this district right after the railroad was built, so it brought industry to this space and part of town,” said Tess Coats.

That “part of town” is off I-40 and Rio Grande down Bellamah, in an area that once included primarily warehouses but is now being re-developed with lofts, a market, a luxury hotel, coffee shops and other unique, urban offerings.

Spur Line Supply Co, specifically, features artists and creators that could only come from the Land of Enchantment.

“They're sourcing their products locally to make what they're creating,” Coats said.

From Vallecito’s “Dryland Wilds,” which crafts body products such as pinon woodsmoke soap, to wood and leather pieces sourced and made in our state, owners hope visitors will be exposed to New Mexico experiences they may have never had before.

Along with New Mexico creations, the store offers other curated gift and clothing items. To learn more, click here: https://www.spurlinesupplyco.com/


Credits

Erica Zucco


Updated: February 02, 2018 11:18 AM
Created: February 02, 2018 11:04 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

