New store aims to showcase Sawmill District

Spur Line Supply Co, specifically, features artists and creators that could only come from the Land of Enchantment.

“They're sourcing their products locally to make what they're creating,” Coats said.

From Vallecito’s “Dryland Wilds,” which crafts body products such as pinon woodsmoke soap, to wood and leather pieces sourced and made in our state, owners hope visitors will be exposed to New Mexico experiences they may have never had before.

Along with New Mexico creations, the store offers other curated gift and clothing items. To learn more, click here: https://www.spurlinesupplyco.com/