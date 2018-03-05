New UNM president ready to set high expectations

"I trust the leadership," she said. "I know I'll be setting high expectations for high responsible use of resources and transparency in the work that we do."

Her priorities include increasing enrollment as the university and other state colleges face lottery scholarship cuts.

"Universities across the country are managing enrollment pressures," Stokes said. "I bring to the table a real commitment to engaging students and creating an environment that leads students to want to come to the University of New Mexico."

UNM is now at the end of its first of three years with the Department of Justice as the feds look into how the university handles sexual assault.

"There's always much more work to be done. I've been actively engaged in dealing with issues of sexual assault and issues of Title IX," said Stokes. "So what I think I can commit to is going forward we're going to create a campus which will be very responsive to issues of sexual assault."

Then there's the athletic department. Coach Bob Davie is in the middle of his 30-day suspension, and the athletic department has been under fire for mishandling finances.

"I'm a big believer in transparency, and I recognize that there are things we need to deal with," said Stokes.

Stokes said she's not sure what will happen at the end of Davie's suspension, but will look into what the department needs to do moving forward.