New UNM president ready to set high expectations

Joy Wang
March 05, 2018 06:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes officially took office this month. She's been the interim president at Florida State and was the provost at the University of Missouri.

But now she's taking over UNM, which faces declining enrollment and as of last month suspended its football coach.

So what are her plans moving forward? Stokes said she plans to address those problems head-on, including other issues such as combating sexual assault and making sure there's transparency at the university.

"I trust the leadership," she said. "I know I'll be setting high expectations for high responsible use of resources and transparency in the work that we do."

Her priorities include increasing enrollment as the university and other state colleges face lottery scholarship cuts.

"Universities across the country are managing enrollment pressures," Stokes said. "I bring to the table a real commitment to engaging students and creating an environment that leads students to want to come to the University of New Mexico."

UNM is now at the end of its first of three years with the Department of Justice as the feds look into how the university handles sexual assault.

"There's always much more work to be done. I've been actively engaged in dealing with issues of sexual assault and issues of Title IX," said Stokes. "So what I think I can commit to is going forward we're going to create a campus which will be very responsive to issues of sexual assault."

Then there's the athletic department. Coach Bob Davie is in the middle of his 30-day suspension, and the athletic department has been under fire for mishandling finances.

"I'm a big believer in transparency, and I recognize that there are things we need to deal with," said Stokes.

Stokes said she's not sure what will happen at the end of Davie's suspension, but will look into what the department needs to do moving forward.


Joy Wang

Joy Wang


Updated: March 05, 2018 06:50 PM
Created: March 05, 2018 05:39 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

