Shots ringing in 2018 land in people's homes

The couple living in the home near Old Town said there were cracks on the skylight. When they came out to the kitchen after hearing the crash, they noticed there was glass on the floor.

It's going to cost a few hundred dollars to replace, but what's worse is knowing their seventh-grade son was playing with his Christmas presents nearby. They heard sirens over the next hour.

"It just does not need to happen. There are so many other ways to celebrate you know that are legal and safe," Haase said. "So shooting a gun in the air, particularly in a populated area is not only against the law, but it's just very unsafe. And I think most people who do that would really feel terrible if they had inadvertently hurt somebody, particularly a child."

A viewer sent photos of a bullet found in a home in southwest Albuquerque. The people living there also heard gunshots as they rang in the new year. She says her 14-year-old daughter was standing in the kitchen eating near the counter and walked over to the sink to put the plate in when the bullet hit the roof and then the blender.

"A lot of times when it happens they never find out who it was," Haase said.

Officials at the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office say they haven't crunched the numbers yet on how many reports they received. Last year, there were about 75 calls.