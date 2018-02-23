NM Moment: Schoolkids help schoolkids to rebuild destroyed playground | KOB 4
NM Moment: Schoolkids help schoolkids to rebuild destroyed playground

KOB.com Web Staff
February 23, 2018 11:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a devastating sight for Osuna Elementary students last month; their playground, burned to a crisp.

Arson is believed to be the cause, authorities say.

On Friday, those boys and girls got some good news thanks their counterparts at Valencia Elementary, who raised $1,000 in a candy fundraiser to help fix the playground at Osuna.

"Children are children wherever they go, and they need support just like we love support if that happened to us," said Merri Dileanis, a teacher at Valencia.

Valencia Elementary held an assembly Friday morning to present the principal of Osuna with the check.

"Los Lunas is small, New Mexico's a big state," said Valencia teacher Becky Mahan. "But, you know, we're all schools together."


