NMSP: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after I-40 wreck involving semis

David Lynch
December 23, 2017 12:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State police say it was a 60-year-old Alabama man who died in a collision involving two semis Friday night. The accident shut down a stretch of westbound I-40 outside Albuquerque for a few hours.

The collision occurred when one semi crossed the median into traffic heading the opposite way, for reasons that are still being investigated. John Paul Oneal – a passenger in the semi struck by the wrong-way driver – was "pronounced deceased at the scene," according to police.

Three others were taken to the hospital; one with critical injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

