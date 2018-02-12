NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father | KOB 4
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father

David Lynch
February 12, 2018 02:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say two young Isleta girls may be endangered and with their father after going missing on Sunday.

Crystal and Liliana Perea were last seen with their father, Roy Isreal Perea, according to police.

Crystal is six years old, weighs 60 pounds and stands about 3 feet 5 inches. She was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt with purple and black sweatpants. Her baby sister is one year old and was last seen in a pink onesie and black shoes.

They both have brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the girls could be traveling with their father in a blue 2017 Kia Optima with New Mexico license plates AAXL11. No indication was given by authorities about where they might be heading. 

If you have any information as to the location of Crystal, Liliana or Roy, you are urged to call Isleta Police at (505)869-3030.


Created: February 12, 2018 02:59 PM

