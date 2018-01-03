Business struggles to close its doors amid ART
Kasia Gregorczyk
January 03, 2018 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Several businesses did what they could to stay alive during Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. Some had to make the tough decision to close for good.
One business owner shared why she waited until ART was finished to finally shut the doors for good.
After nearly three decades in business, Nob Hill Furniture displayed a different kind of look. Colorful comes in the form of not just furniture anymore, but closing signs.
Owner Tamara Mahboub said sales died.
"As soon as they started the construction, within the first two months, it was like this is not good," she said.
Mahboub said she and her husband couldn't pay the bills and the store wasn’t getting any foot traffic.
"It was like a coffin, it was like a morgue," she said.
ART construction woes seemed to be the final nail in that coffin. Then construction became a double-edged sword for Mahboub's business. Not only were sales hurting, but people couldn't even access the store for the items offered at slashed prices.
Months later, now that the project is finally complete, she and her husband considered staying open. Ultimately the hit her store took was just too big, but she does want the best for the community.
"Hopefully the ART project, even though a lot of people were against it ... hopefully, it will add to this area," she said.
Mahboub and her husband may open another business in the future or sell the building altogether. In the meantime, large price cuts on all merchandise will be offered at Nob Hill Furniture Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm starting Friday and any other time by special appointment if you call ahead.
