Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods

Locations come from the people who know best-- those living in the areas.

"Especially with elderly people in the neighborhood, they know exactly where lights are needed and where lights are out, so we get a lot of input from our residents," said the IDHCC's Bernadette Hardy.

In one case, Sundowner tenants said they were seeing seedy activity.

"Lighting in general on Cagua there, there wasn’t enough of it so I reached out to IDCC," said AmeriCorps Vista New Life Homes volunteer John Peterson.

Light the District pitched in to put up two lights there, and Turner says he's seen less attempted crime and suspicious foot traffic since.

"When we walk our dogs early in the morning when the sun comes up or after the sun goes down, we feel a lot safer," Turner said.

Organizers say they also work with PNM, so when city lights go out, they can get them fixed quickly.

To learn more about the project, click here: https://www.cabq.gov/office-of-neighborhood-coordination/documents/onc-newsletter-jan-2018.pdf