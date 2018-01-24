Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods
January 24, 2018 06:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Taking a walk before school or after dinner can help keep families healthy, but when it's dark outside, it doesn't always feel safe. That's why some Albuquerque neighborhoods are coming together to light the way.
On roads near Central and San Pedro, resident Ken Turner says light can make a big difference. Turner lives on one of more than a dozen blocks now lit through the "Light the District" program. The International District Healthy Communities Coalition and Presbyterian's Healthy Here project launched it, purchasing wooden poles and solar-powered lights for private property, which often falls between city-sanctioned lights.
"It makes people feel safer," said Enrique Cardiel of the IDHCC. "There's a lot of dark places in the neighborhood and we know that the city is not going to be able to put lights in everywhere."
Locations come from the people who know best-- those living in the areas.
"Especially with elderly people in the neighborhood, they know exactly where lights are needed and where lights are out, so we get a lot of input from our residents," said the IDHCC's Bernadette Hardy.
In one case, Sundowner tenants said they were seeing seedy activity.
"Lighting in general on Cagua there, there wasn’t enough of it so I reached out to IDCC," said AmeriCorps Vista New Life Homes volunteer John Peterson.
Light the District pitched in to put up two lights there, and Turner says he's seen less attempted crime and suspicious foot traffic since.
"When we walk our dogs early in the morning when the sun comes up or after the sun goes down, we feel a lot safer," Turner said.
Organizers say they also work with PNM, so when city lights go out, they can get them fixed quickly.
To learn more about the project, click here: https://www.cabq.gov/office-of-neighborhood-coordination/documents/onc-newsletter-jan-2018.pdf
