None injured in Los Alamos officer-involved shooting after suspects flee | KOB 4
None injured in Los Alamos officer-involved shooting after suspects flee

KOB.com Web Staff
February 17, 2018 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Los Alamos authorities Saturday morning.

Los Alamos Police say they were responding to reported suspicious activity at a county facility early in the day when, according to officers, shots were fired by police and a pursuit began.

That pursuit ended all the way in Española, where two male suspects "fled on foot into a wooded area" after crashing their vehicle. That car, a Jeep, was later determined by authorities to be stolen.  

No officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.


Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 17, 2018 06:17 PM
Created: February 17, 2018 06:08 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

