None injured in Los Alamos officer-involved shooting after suspects flee
KOB.com Web Staff
February 17, 2018 06:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Los Alamos authorities Saturday morning.
Los Alamos Police say they were responding to reported suspicious activity at a county facility early in the day when, according to officers, shots were fired by police and a pursuit began.
That pursuit ended all the way in Española, where two male suspects "fled on foot into a wooded area" after crashing their vehicle. That car, a Jeep, was later determined by authorities to be stolen.
No officers were injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
