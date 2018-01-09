North Valley church's electronic bells too loud, neighbor says

Hall-Cuaron said these speakers on the church's roof belt out the bells across the neighborhood multiple times each day, and the sound is loud enough to wake her up.

"Making it very hard to work from home, focus on your work, rest if you're not feeling well," she said. "And as far as I know, no one in the neighborhood was ever consulted to the installation and the volume of the bells being installed at the church."

Hall-Cuaron said she's called the church to complain, but she's had no luck.

"And I spoke with the clerk, office manager, and the pastor and have gotten no help whatsoever," she said.

Hall-Cuaron said the pastor told her the bells are a call to prayer, but she believes they're having the opposite effect.

"Because of the volume and frequency of the bells, this is not calling people to the church," she said. "It is keeping them from wanting to go to the church because it's so annoying."

Now all she wants is just some peace and quiet.

"Ideally I would like to see them turn the bells off ... but if they won't turn the bells off, if they could at least consider turning the volume down and possibly not starting the ringing so early in the morning," she said. "Since I called the church, they have added 'Amazing Grace' every day. 'Amazing Grace' rings off at 8 am every single day -- a full verse."

The pastor said he's responded to the complaints by lowering the volume and moved the bells from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., but he says they're not going to turn off the bells completely. He also said he hears from others in the neighborhood who love the bells.