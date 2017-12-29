VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
'Not guilty' plea for man accused of backing over woman, killing her

Marian Camacho
December 29, 2017 12:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of backing over his girlfriend, killing her, was in court today.

39-year-old Dominic Garcia pleaded not guilty on all four counts he is facing including second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, possession of a stolen vehicle and tampering.

Garcia is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend, 19-year-old Samatha Sandoval, before intentionally hitting her with his car. It happened near Pennsylvania and Haines in northeast Albuquerque in mid-November.

Surveillance video shows Garcia and another person carrying Sandoval into the hospital. Sandoval later died at the hospital.

Garcia is on a preventative detention hold until his trial.

Marian Camacho


Updated: December 29, 2017 12:58 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 12:08 PM

Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


