'Not guilty' plea for man accused of backing over woman, killing her
Marian Camacho
December 29, 2017 12:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man accused of backing over his girlfriend, killing her, was in court today.
39-year-old Dominic Garcia pleaded not guilty on all four counts he is facing including second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, possession of a stolen vehicle and tampering.
Garcia is accused of getting into a fight with his girlfriend, 19-year-old Samatha Sandoval, before intentionally hitting her with his car. It happened near Pennsylvania and Haines in northeast Albuquerque in mid-November.
Surveillance video shows Garcia and another person carrying Sandoval into the hospital. Sandoval later died at the hospital.
Garcia is on a preventative detention hold until his trial.
Marian Camacho
Updated: December 29, 2017 12:58 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 12:08 PM
