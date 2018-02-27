Nuisance properties a problem in ABQ, councilor says

Over the past two years, APD has responded to 400 calls for service at the Sahara alone. The calls included shootings, dead bodies, domestic violence, and drug use. The motel was the location of a homicide on Feb. 1.

It's a small piece to a bigger problem the city faces. The large number of nuisance properties, and the slim resources to deal with them.

"Neighbors will remember we used to have a pretty robust team of code inspectors and police officers that would go around to problem properties pretty quickly, but the last administration moved those resources to other departments," Davis said.

The Safe City Strike Force is in charge of acting on public nuisance properties, but it's made up of one person. That means they’re in charge of watching 50 properties across the state.

But Davis said new tougher rules will help the city clean up or close down problem commercial properties before they get out of hand. The hope is that the dozens of police officers responding to crime at the Sahara and other problem areas day after day can be used elsewhere.