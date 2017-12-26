NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
KOB.com Web Staff
December 26, 2017 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque Police Department substation which had to close for repairs last week after structural concerns were found is beginning to open back up after repairs.
Officials say now that engineers have examined the building – which is only four years old – the public and officers are being allowed back in. However, the north end of the station that houses holding cells and the evidence area is still closed for repairs.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Created: December 26, 2017 06:34 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved