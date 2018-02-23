NYPD working with APD this week amid growing crime epidemic
KOB.com Web Staff
February 23, 2018 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There's no doubt that fighting crime has become a tough job in Albuquerque.
Now the Albuquerque Police Department is teaming up with one of the top police departments in the country to help tackle the enduring problem. Leaders from the New York Police Department have been in the Duke City all week to lend their expertise and offer tips to make Albuquerque a safer city to live in.
"They have brought us an incredible, incredible amount of experience and insight that definitely will help us," APD Chief Mike Geier said.
NYPD Assistant Chief Fausto Pichardo said APD is doing the best it can with the resources its officers and staff have.
"They're doing a great job," Pichardo added. "I think we have just seen the beginning of what's going to happen in this great city and APD."
NYPD leaders say the biggest thing APD needs to address is its officer shortage. More details on the collaboration between the two police departments is expected next week.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 23, 2018 05:26 PM
Created: February 23, 2018 03:28 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved