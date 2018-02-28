Special prosecutors address officer-involved shooting backlog | KOB 4
Special prosecutors address officer-involved shooting backlog

Kai Porter
February 28, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- As the metro area struggles with crime, law enforcement agencies are swamped with cases where threats are answered with deadly force. There is a backlog of about 30 cases in Bernalillo County that still need to be investigated.

District Attorney Raul Torrez inherited the backlog when he took office in January 2017, and he hired a team of special independent prosecutors last March to work on it. While they've been making progress, there have also been some setbacks.

Michael Cox is one of six special prosecutors processing the backlog of officer-involved shooting cases that need to be investigated in Bernalillo County

"I think the day Raul came in he probably had 30 pending cases, which is going back to 2013 at that point," Cox said.

Cox and the five other special prosecutors started with the oldest cases, but new officer-involved cases keep adding to the workload.

"Last year in 2017, there were a lot of shootings," he said. "I think there 21 or 22 shootings, which means all the progress we made – we were actually further behind at the end"

Another challenge is the passage of time. The older cases involve more work, such as tracking down witnesses and officers to interview about the shootings.

"It's not unusual for us to get a case -- some of the older cases where the investigators have retired, the detectives have retired, the criminalistics detectives have retired, people have moved on to different positions," Cox said.

They could clear the backlog by the end of the year, Cox said, if the amount of new officer-involved shootings this year is manageable. There have already been two this year.

"We're at the mercy of what happens now," he said. "If it's another bad year in Albuquerque, we will not be able to catch up."

The special prosecutors' contracts are only funded through June or July, so the district attorney's office will have to figure out how to continue funding the team past that time.


Kai Porter


Updated: February 28, 2018
Created: February 28, 2018

