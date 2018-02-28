Special prosecutors address officer-involved shooting backlog

"I think the day Raul came in he probably had 30 pending cases, which is going back to 2013 at that point," Cox said.

Cox and the five other special prosecutors started with the oldest cases, but new officer-involved cases keep adding to the workload.

"Last year in 2017, there were a lot of shootings," he said. "I think there 21 or 22 shootings, which means all the progress we made – we were actually further behind at the end"

Another challenge is the passage of time. The older cases involve more work, such as tracking down witnesses and officers to interview about the shootings.

"It's not unusual for us to get a case -- some of the older cases where the investigators have retired, the detectives have retired, the criminalistics detectives have retired, people have moved on to different positions," Cox said.

They could clear the backlog by the end of the year, Cox said, if the amount of new officer-involved shootings this year is manageable. There have already been two this year.

"We're at the mercy of what happens now," he said. "If it's another bad year in Albuquerque, we will not be able to catch up."

The special prosecutors' contracts are only funded through June or July, so the district attorney's office will have to figure out how to continue funding the team past that time.