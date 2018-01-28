Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off | KOB 4
Downtown Presbyterian locked down for nearly 2 hours after gunshot victim dropped off

Joy Wang and David Lynch
January 28, 2018 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Downtown Albuquerque Presbyterian Hospital was on lockdown for nearly two hours Sunday after a gunshot victim was dropped off, prompting an APD investigation, according to police. That victim has since died from his wounds. 

Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide after they cleared out from the hospital around 1 p.m. Officials say it is protocol for Presbyterian to go into lockdown in situations such as these; now police will be looking for more information. 

"We're working this scene here, trying to backtrack to find out what happened," APD Spokesperson Simon Drobik said. 

Drobik added that whoever dropped off the victim -- who has not yet been identified -- is cooperating with them. 

"It's an issue of a secondary scene at the hospital," Drobik said. "So we're trying to find the primary scene and find out what the relationship was between the person that died and the person that dropped them off."

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.


Credits

Updated: January 28, 2018 05:29 PM
