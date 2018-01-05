Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
January 05, 2018 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.
Police say a woman was shot and killed at the Jefferson Crossing apartments on Montgomery and Jefferson. It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officers took a man into custody.
No further details are available at this time.
