Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex

KOB.com Web Staff
January 05, 2018 05:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Police say a woman was shot and killed at the Jefferson Crossing apartments on Montgomery and Jefferson.  It happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Officers took a man into custody. 

No further details are available at this time.


Updated: January 05, 2018 05:22 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 09:57 AM

