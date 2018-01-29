Police: shots fired after car stolen while warming up

Albuquerque Police say it all happened around 8 a.m. Monday morning on Skyline near Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque.

The victim left his vehicle unattended while it was warming up. That’s when officers say a woman got into the car and took off. Police say the owner of the vehicle fired six shots from a firearm and right now it's unknown whether the offender or the vehicle were hit by the shots.