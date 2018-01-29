Police: shots fired after car stolen while warming up | KOB 4
Police: shots fired after car stolen while warming up

Marian Camacho
January 29, 2018 11:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s an occurrence people in Albuquerque hear of far too often; vehicles stolen while left warming up outside.  The crime took on a whole new meaning Monday morning after police say the owner of the vehicle fired shots at the thief while they were driving away in his car.

Albuquerque Police say it all happened around 8 a.m. Monday morning on Skyline near Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque.

The victim left his vehicle unattended while it was warming up. That’s when officers say a woman got into the car and took off.  Police say the owner of the vehicle fired six shots from a firearm and right now it's unknown whether the offender or the vehicle were hit by the shots.

Albuquerque Police say their CSI team is on scene processing any evidence. According to police, the owner of the car is not cooperating and does not face any charges due to the lack of a victim.


Created: January 29, 2018 10:44 AM

