Owner of burglarized pastry shop reopens doors with optimism, thanks to community
Owner of burglarized pastry shop reopens doors with optimism, thanks to community

Joy Wang
March 06, 2018 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque bakery along Central that had to deal with the double whammy of being burglarized and also flooded out last weekend reopened its doors Tuesday, and it's like no cleanup ever took place.

Q's Cakes and Sweets Boutique was forced to close its doors for a brief time after a criminal broke through the business's bathroom wall – and a waterline – before taking off with a register sometime before opening on Saturday.

"You work so hard, and to have something, just to have someone take that from you is such a violation," said Q Meyers, owner of the pastry shop. "I was very angry."

That anger didn't last long. Instead, she and more than a dozen volunteers worked together to clean up.

"I refuse to let them win. I refuse to let what those people did stop me from whatever God has for me," Meyers said. "So I was focused on getting it done, even if I had to stay here overnight and bring a pillow and blanket."

Within a few hours, the shop was dry and ready for a big promotion event. Facebook was about to visit and shoot a commercial for the small business.

That social media campaign is expected to launch in April.

"They even told us to really be prepared for it," Meyers said. "They just recently shot with a young lady who was on Shark Tank and she's doing extremely well, so we're going to be in good company."

It's all thanks to a determined owner, a group of supportive volunteers and a supportive community who helped make it happen.

"That's just the power of the people coming and helping us, supporting us," Meyers said.


March 06, 2018 07:16 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 06:51 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

