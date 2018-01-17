Pajama wearing porch pirate caught on camera
January 17, 2018 09:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another porch pirate caught on camera, this time in a northeast Albuquerque neighborhood.
It happened in the Alvarado Park neighborhood yesterday. The home’s surveillance camera catches a silver pickup truck driving down the street only to circle back around about a minute later.
A woman is then spotted getting out of the truck, walking up to the home in a long-sleeved t-shirt and pajama pants.
The homeowner tells KOB the thief appeared to ring the doorbell, but never really did. She then snags the package, hops back into the truck and takes off.
The homeowner says they were home when this all happened and were alerted when the camera caught movement. By the time they got to the door, the thieves were gone.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Albuquerque Police.
