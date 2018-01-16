Parent pushes for safer street crossing at middle school

Juarie said he regularly sees drivers speeding and kids jumping out of the way of cars.

"It's kind of just a unique situation where there's just so much traffic and the kids at the same time," he said.

There are two flashing yellow lights alerting eastbound and westbound drivers on Indian School to slow down for the school zone. However, most students cross in between those yellow lights where there is paint indicating it is a crosswalk, but no light.

"Maybe have an actual light where they press the button and it says walk and stops the cars with a red light," Juarie said.

Juarie has also suggested getting crossing guards and has even volunteered to be a crossing guard himself. He was told there is a policy that doesn't allow crossing guards at middle schools due to funding. He said he was told he couldn't volunteer because it would be a liability.

Albuquerque Public School leaders say the City of Albuquerque is responsible for addressing safety issues since Indian School is a city street. City leaders say it is up to school principals to bring parents' concerns to the Bus Loading and Unloading Zone team. The team exists to get APS, the Albuquerque Police Department and the city on the same page when it comes to school zones.

A BLUZ team member with the city said traffic concerns at Jackson Middle School have not been brought up at any meetings.

APS spokeswoman Johanna King said Jackson Middle School Principal Tracy Straub has worked with the BLUZ team on other issues in the past. Straub believes the traffic has been worse than usual this school year because construction is forcing buses to the front of the building on Indian School.

Straub said that construction project should be finished in the next few weeks. But if safety is still a concern after that, she will bring it to the BLUZ team’s attention.

Juarie just hopes they find some solution before it’s too late.

"One day some kid is going to get hit and, you know, and it could be really bad," Juarie said.