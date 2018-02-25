Parents of slain BCSO deputy continue tradition of breakfast benefiting law enforcement
KOB.com Web Staff
February 25, 2018 04:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Flapjacks were served up while law enforcement benefitted from a special breakfast Sunday morning that garnered a huge turnout.
The annual pancake breakfast to benefit officer street survival training was created by the parents of James McGrane Jr., a Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop.
The breakfast continues to be a special occasion for McGrane's parents.
"When you lose a son it's not that easy," said Jim McGrane Sr., James's father. "Son or a daughter, either one. It's very difficult and we swore 12 years ago that we would do anything we can to support the police officers on the street so that none of them have to go through what our son had to go through."
Money raised at the event will go toward training in the hopes that other lives might be saved.
