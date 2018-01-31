Fatal early morning crash closes part of Central | KOB 4
Fatal early morning crash closes part of Central

Marian Camacho
January 31, 2018 08:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A deadly early morning crash has prompted Albuquerque Police to close down east and westbound Central at Yucca Drive, that's between Coors and Atrisco.

KOB took these photographs at the scene where you can see a silver car on top of another vehicle. 

Police say officers were called to the crash at about 7:15 a.m. to an occupant of a vehicle possible pinned inside the car. Officers say one of the occupants died on scene.

Investigators are at the site off the crash and the area will remain closed while the crash is investigated.

Drivers need to avoid that area and seek alternate routes.


Updated: January 31, 2018 08:19 AM
Created: January 31, 2018 07:38 AM

