Pawnbroker ordinance expands to precious metal exchanges
Caleb James
January 11, 2018 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- City leaders and law enforcement want to regulate Albuquerque's pawn industry to help curb property crime. Amidst constitutional concerns at the center of newly proposed rules, the ordinance had expanded to include the precious metal industry.
It's a unique dynamic between Albuquerque industry leaders and city officials. No one seems to argue the need for regulation of some sort, even as the reach of the proposed ordinance expands. But there are a lot of concerns about rules like fingerprinting and photographing customers.
"In the gold and silver exchange business, you're not just purchasing and selling jewelry. You're also purchasing and selling coins," Castle Gold and Silver owner Lonny Schroeder said at his shop Thursday evening.
From vintage money to antique jewelry, Schroeder sells precious pieces of history -- bought secondhand and resold. It can mean once in a blue moon something stolen turns up in the shop.
"We're actually excited and it makes us feel good when we can reconnect an owner with their possessions," Schroeder said.
Stolen jewelry made its way into his Menaul Boulevard metal exchange shop only two or three times last year, Schroeder said. All cases were reported to police.
A proposed city ordinance puts pawnbrokers and metal exchanges in the same family and, in its current draft, would require them to fingerprint and photograph sellers.
"We definitely don't want to trample on private citizens constitutional rights," he said.
Schroeder said precious metal industry leaders and pawnbrokers are currently in talks with city councilors developing that ordinance. A vote to move the proposal to a full city council vote was delayed again last week and postponed official discussion until February.
There's a team of lawyers trying to work it all out right now behind the scenes. Schroeder said he and his colleagues want to help the police as much as possible, even negotiations have created a stronger relationship.
"There are dozens and dozens of businesses involved in these negotiations," he said. "We're hoping the communications this opens up and the cooperation this opens up between APD and the businesses really benefits the public."
Councilwoman Diane Gibson has told KOB in previous reports that fingerprinting and other ID requirements are part of laws already on the books in other cities. Those laws provided an outline for the proposed Albuquerque law, according to Gibson.
Updated: January 11, 2018 10:25 PM
Created: January 11, 2018 09:37 PM
