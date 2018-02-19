Pay It 4ward: Coaches making a difference in wrestler's life
Kassi Nelson
February 19, 2018 11:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- They say coaching is more of a calling than a job. Those who grew up playing sports probably remember a coach or two who left a lasting impression.
That's why Kassi Nelson helped Pay It 4ward to a group of Albuquerque coaches who give their athletes tools to succeed on and off the mat.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Credits
Kassi Nelson
Updated: February 19, 2018 11:24 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 06:39 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved