Pay It 4ward: Business owner helps others after crime strikes

Morgan Aguilar
February 26, 2018 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Most of the time, Jon Sakura can be found running his northeast Albuquerque store called Gamer's Anonymous. At night, he opens his doors to everyone for game nights.

One of his friends had their business broken into. Sakura opened his store to raise money for them. He also helped someone else after her bike got stolen.

Watch the video above as Morgan Aguilar helps Pay It 4ward to Sakura.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Morgan Aguilar


Updated: February 26, 2018 10:28 PM
Created: February 26, 2018 09:06 PM

