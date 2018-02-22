Person of interest named in Downs shooting | KOB 4
Person of interest named in Downs shooting

Edwardo J. Casilla Edwardo J. Casilla |  Photo: New Mexico State Police

J.R. Oppenheim
February 22, 2018 07:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police have identified a person of interest in a fatal shooting at The Downs Racetrack and Casino in Albuquerque.

A 41-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries when a gunman opened fire at the Downs parking lot around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

State police say Edwardo J. Casillas is a person of interest. He is considered armed and dangerous and he has outstanding warrants for failure to appear on auto theft and drug charges.

Casillas is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds with brown eyes. He has a neck tattoo that says Talia, a tattoo of a rosary with Delilah written on his left hand, and Eddie tattooed on his right hand.

If you come across Casillas, do not approach him. Instead, call NMSP Agent Phil Vargas at (505) 841-9256, option No. 3.


J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 22, 2018 07:34 PM
Created: February 22, 2018 07:25 PM

