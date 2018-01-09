Animal Welfare Department warns pet owners about cold

Waite has been with the department for 13 years. She's seen at least five dogs die from exposure, something that she said is avoidable by just bringing pets inside.

"If animals do not have access into the home freely, let's say you go to work or whatever, you have to provide some type of dog house if not you will be fined up to a $500 fine or 90 days in jail," she said.

People who do leave your dog outside should make sure they have a proper shelter like a dog shelter. Waite said straw, not hay, should be used as bedding. City animal shelters have straw for free.

"Because straw helps them retain the heat and hay does not," Waite said. "It absorbs moisture much better."

Finally, use a stainless steel water bowl during the winter months because glass or ceramic can crack and break when frozen.

"You want to check it daily and make sure it's not frozen," Waite.

To report a pet being left out in the cold, call the city at 311.