Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves
KOB.com Web Staff
January 24, 2018 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Thanks to some anonymous social media tips, authorities think they know who made off with a pair of parrots from an Albuquerque pet store over the weekend.
The Albuquerque Police Department has issued warrants for 44-year-old Daniel Ibuado and 36-year-old Medardo Ibuado, both of Los Lunas. Employees of Petland in northeast Albuquerque say the two men were dressed in big coats and gloves and headed right to the back of the store -- out of the scope of the surveillance cameras.
"[I] came out of that back room and saw a man standing right here, taking an African Grey out of the door," said Terry Goodman, a shift manager at the store. "He put it in his jacket. I screamed, 'No!'
"I continued screaming no as they ran out the door with both the birds, and I ran out after them."
The duo made off with $5,000 worth of birds -- an African gray parrot and a scarlet macaw -- in a red Chevrolet Camaro. The birds had been raised, fed, and loved in the store. Both were beginning to learn how to talk.
The parrots are still missing.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 24, 2018 10:21 PM
Created: January 24, 2018 09:24 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved