Warrants issued for suspected parrot thieves

The Albuquerque Police Department has issued warrants for 44-year-old Daniel Ibuado and 36-year-old Medardo Ibuado, both of Los Lunas. Employees of Petland in northeast Albuquerque say the two men were dressed in big coats and gloves and headed right to the back of the store -- out of the scope of the surveillance cameras.

"[I] came out of that back room and saw a man standing right here, taking an African Grey out of the door," said Terry Goodman, a shift manager at the store. "He put it in his jacket. I screamed, 'No!'