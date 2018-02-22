Albuquerque man turns 106 years old | KOB 4
Albuquerque man turns 106 years old

Elias Hernandez
February 22, 2018 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Philip Corio celebrated a big milestone. Thursday marked his 106th birthday, and his age isn't slowing him down.

The New Jersey-born Albuquerque transplant is a devoted New York Yankees fan. He has seen both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig play.

Corio spends five days a week as a wood carver. His family says Corio is a thrill seeker. Most recently he's been on a glider and a hot air balloon.

What's his secret to his longevity?

"Never smoking and just keep reading," he said with a laugh.

Corio said eating lots of greens has helped him in the long run.

February 22, 2018
