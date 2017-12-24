Placitas residence destroyed after morning fire
David Lynch
December 24, 2017 01:41 PM
PLACITAS, N.M. – Sandoval County Fire officials say they are trying to determine how an unoccupied house with no utilities in Placitas caught fire Sunday morning around 8:30.
Within minutes the blaze engulfed the house, which Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon said is located on Highway 165 between mile markers 6 and 7. He said it only took 15 minutes for the fire to spread to a second house; it's unknown if anyone was in it.
Maxon added neighbors saw at least one person being taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back with more.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: December 24, 2017 01:41 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved