Placitas residence destroyed after morning fire

David Lynch
December 24, 2017 01:41 PM

PLACITAS, N.M. – Sandoval County Fire officials say they are trying to determine how an unoccupied house with no utilities in Placitas caught fire Sunday morning around 8:30.

Within minutes the blaze engulfed the house, which Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon said is located on Highway 165 between mile markers 6 and 7. He said it only took 15 minutes for the fire to spread to a second house; it's unknown if anyone was in it.

Maxon added neighbors saw at least one person being taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with more.

