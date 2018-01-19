PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed | KOB 4
PNM rate hike approved, at lower rate than previously proposed

KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 10:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM has thrown its support behind a rate hike for customers, negotiated on by state regulators.

The plan calls for a hike of about one percent spread out over two years, much lower than the previously proposed hike of eight percent over two years. 

It's set to close a contentious case that had both sides unable to agree on coal-related investments.

The federal tax overhaul also played a role, with the utility planning to pass along savings from lower corporate tax rates.


Updated: January 19, 2018 10:41 PM
Created: January 19, 2018 09:39 PM

