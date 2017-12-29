VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
PNM rate hike may not go into effect in 2018 after all

KOB.com Web Staff
December 29, 2017 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you have an electric bill to pay every month, you can rest easy for now.

The PNM rate hike we reported on earlier in December might not be happening in time for you to see any changes on your bill next year.

The Public Regulation Commission told PNM they couldn't use any money from the proposed eight percent rate hike toward improvements on the Four Corners Power Plant. That isn't sitting well with PNM officials, who want the PRC to reconsider.

In the meantime, the PRC has about a month to reconsider PNM's plan. If they reject the request, it'll be up to a judge to decide if a rate hike goes into effects as previously planned.

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 29, 2017 05:23 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 04:30 PM

