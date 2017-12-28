Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
December 28, 2017 07:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - PNM crews are working to restore power in northeast Albuquerque right now, following an outage.
According to the utility's website, 400 people are still without power in the area near Coors Boulevard and Paseo Del Norte Boulevard.
Power is estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m.
Updated: December 28, 2017 07:18 AM
Created: December 28, 2017 05:56 AM
