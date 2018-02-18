Multiple people injured in shootout at Gibson/Yale
David Lynch
February 18, 2018 07:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are responding to a shootout resulting in multiple people injured in southeast Albuquerque Sunday afternoon.
Eastbound Gibson and Yale has been shut down as a result of the incident. APD tweeted about the closure of shortly before 5 p.m. No other details have been offered by authorities.
Commuters are asked to find another way through the intersection.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: February 18, 2018 07:24 PM
Created: February 18, 2018 04:52 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved