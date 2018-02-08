Police arrest hit-and-run suspect | KOB 4
Police arrest hit-and-run suspect

KOB.com Web Staff
February 08, 2018 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say what started as a good act ended with one man intentionally running over another.

Brandon Bandeka is accused of running over a man near the Dollar General at Eubank and Lomas on Tuesday.

Police say he had helped the manager get a known shoplifter to leave the store, and then argued with that shoplifter before running him over and driving away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.


