Police arrest hit-and-run suspect
February 08, 2018 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say what started as a good act ended with one man intentionally running over another.
Brandon Bandeka is accused of running over a man near the Dollar General at Eubank and Lomas on Tuesday.
Police say he had helped the manager get a known shoplifter to leave the store, and then argued with that shoplifter before running him over and driving away.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.
