Police arrest man after he allegedly assaulted ex in front of child | KOB 4
Police arrest man after he allegedly assaulted ex in front of child

KOB.com Web Staff
February 24, 2018 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Christopher Newman is being charged with aggravated battery and child abuse after police say he showed up at his ex-girlfriend's residence Friday and began to beat her.

The woman's 3-year-old son was also in the house. She told police Newman slapped her so hard it caused her head to hit a wall.

Court documents state she was eventually able to call police. When officers arrived, they discovered Newman had an outstanding felony warrant and subsequently took him into custody.


