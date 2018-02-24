Police arrest man after he allegedly assaulted ex in front of child
KOB.com Web Staff
February 24, 2018 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Christopher Newman is being charged with aggravated battery and child abuse after police say he showed up at his ex-girlfriend's residence Friday and began to beat her.
The woman's 3-year-old son was also in the house. She told police Newman slapped her so hard it caused her head to hit a wall.
Court documents state she was eventually able to call police. When officers arrived, they discovered Newman had an outstanding felony warrant and subsequently took him into custody.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 24, 2018 05:20 PM
Created: February 24, 2018 04:07 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved