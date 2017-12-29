Police arrest man they say stabbed landlord in the chest
December 29, 2017 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque man is behind bars because he couldn't understand the concept of paying rent.
Dale Blanton is accused of stabbing his landlord because he couldn't stay the night in an apartment he didn't pay the rent for.
Court documents say the victim told Blanton he could have the keys once he paid the rent, a proposal that wasn't received well by Blanton. That's when he allegedly stabbed his landlord in the chest.
