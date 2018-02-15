Police arrest suspect in deadly home invasion
KOB.com Web Staff
February 15, 2018 11:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An arrest is made in a home invasion that went very wrong for the suspects.
Isaiah Marquez is one of three men police say went to a southeast Albuquerque home on Saturday, and pointed a gun at a grandmother who answered the door.
The woman's son then grabbed his own gun and opened fire, killing suspect Juan Perdomo. He is Marquez's half-brother.
