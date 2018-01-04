VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Police: Auto theft suspects arrested after pursuit

KOB.com Web Staff
January 04, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say two women who tried stealing from Walmart led them on a pursuit in a stolen SUV all over the metro.

Audra Bryant and Alyssa Maurano now face auto theft charges. It started Wednesday at the Walmart on Carlisle in northeast Albuquerque with a report of shoplifting.

Officers say when they spotted the getaway vehicle. They realized it was stolen.

The Metro One helicopter was called in to track the SUV as it made its way through the southeast part of town, the valley, and eventually back in the northeast.

Police say the two women eventually abandoned the SUV and tried to get away on foot, but they were surrounded and arrested.


Updated: January 04, 2018 06:15 PM
Created: January 04, 2018 04:22 PM

