Police begin to release details of victim found decapitated on the East Side

David Lynch
December 26, 2017 07:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After previously saying the identity – even just the gender – was unidentifiable, investigators have confirmed that the body found in a Four Hills neighborhood Saturday is that of a female victim.

Police add that the body "had been decapitated with massive injuries to the body."

A neighbor found the body earlier that morning. No suspects have been arrested, and officials say the identity of the victim isn't being released until next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information as to the incident is urged to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at (505)242-2677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

