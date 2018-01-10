Police: Body found in Rio Grande not apparent homicide
Marian Camacho
January 10, 2018 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An update Wednesday from Albquerque Police on the body that was found in the Rio Grande earlier this month.
Police say the case is not being investigated as a homicide as there were ‘no apparent defects found on the body.’ The Office of the Medical Investigator believes the person may have suffered from a medical emergency.
Police have said that the person who died was an adult, but have not yet released their name.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 10, 2018 06:21 PM
Created: January 10, 2018 11:29 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved