Police: Body found in Rio Grande not apparent homicide

Marian Camacho
January 10, 2018 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –  An update Wednesday from Albquerque Police on the body that was found in the Rio Grande earlier this month.

Police say the case is not being investigated as a homicide as there were ‘no apparent defects found on the body.’  The Office of the Medical Investigator believes the person may have suffered from a medical emergency.

Police have said that the person who died was an adult, but have not yet released their name.

The body was found on New Year’s Day by a family walking along the Bosque.


