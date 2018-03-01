Police: Man arrested after grenade was found | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after grenade was found

KOB.com Web Staff
March 01, 2018 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say a grenade sparked a big scare on the University of New Mexico campus.

Advertisement

According to a criminal complaint, police were investigating a stolen vehicle driven by Douglas Meyer. As they were searching through the SUV, police noticed a grenade in the back.

The bomb squad was called and removed the device out of the vehicle. Police also found a shotgun in the vehicle.

Meyer has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: March 01, 2018 05:21 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 04:34 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spiess, aka James Knight
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court

Advertisement




Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
 