Police: Man arrested after grenade was found
KOB.com Web Staff
March 01, 2018 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police say a grenade sparked a big scare on the University of New Mexico campus.
According to a criminal complaint, police were investigating a stolen vehicle driven by Douglas Meyer. As they were searching through the SUV, police noticed a grenade in the back.
The bomb squad was called and removed the device out of the vehicle. Police also found a shotgun in the vehicle.
Meyer has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.
Updated: March 01, 2018 05:21 PM
