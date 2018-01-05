Police: EB Central at Eubank closed after hit-and-run incident
David Lynch
January 05, 2018 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say a vehicle hitting a pedestrian Friday night resulted in the driver fleeing the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to UNM Hospital, but police say he is "expected to survive his wounds."
It happened near Central and Eubank.
Eastbound traffic at the intersection is closed as police investigate.
Credits
David Lynch
Created: January 05, 2018 10:08 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved