Police: EB Central at Eubank closed after hit-and-run incident

David Lynch
January 05, 2018 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say a vehicle hitting a pedestrian Friday night resulted in the driver fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to UNM Hospital, but police say he is "expected to survive his wounds."

It happened near Central and Eubank.

Eastbound traffic at the intersection is closed as police investigate.

 


Created: January 05, 2018 10:08 PM

